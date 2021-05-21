Hispano killed his girlfriend by hitting her with a flowerpot while watching TV in an assisted living in New Jersey



State Police, NJ.

Photo: NJ STATE POLICE WWW.NJSP.ORG / Courtesy

Deymis Jiménez was arrested and charged with using a large potted plant to fatally beat his girlfriend, inside an assisted living facility in New Jersey, authorities said.

Jiménez, 32, was charged with beating the unidentified 47-year-old woman to death inside the Meadow View Care Center in Monroe around midnight Monday, records show.

The victim was identified in court records only with the initials DF Prosecutors said that the couple had been related since March.

The assault was captured by surveillance cameras inside the television room of the common area of ​​the facilitiesauthorities said. The woman was watching TV shortly before midnight when Jiménez entered the room and turned off the lights, authorities said.

Illuminated by the glare of the television, the camera captured the suspect suffocating the woman and pushing her to the ground. Once it fell, hit his head on the floor and with a 5 foot tall pot. Later, she was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

An administrator at the care center identified Jiménez in the video, authorities said. Later it was found in his room in the same compound, and there were bloody clothes under his bed. He was detained at the Middlesex County Correctional Facility, NJ.com reported.