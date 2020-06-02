Car theft: Raúl Águila and Ángel Garabitos, from Cuba, were arrested in McAllen, Texas, for being the alleged perpetrators of at least 10 thefts of luxury cars of the Infiniti and Nissan brands. According to the authorities, Águila and Garabitos used sophisticated computerized electronic equipment to deactivate the codes of the cars without alarms going off during the early hours of the morning. The two men took each luxury car to Mexico where they resold it to a certain Mario for $ 2,000. Neither detainee disclosed details of the buyer or how they contacted him.

Águila, 24, and Garabitos, 31, were detained by the McAllen Police Department (MPD), in Texas, as allegedly responsible for the theft of luxury cars, especially brands Nissan and Infiniti, which opened with cutting-edge technology to disable alarms and ignition systems.

According to the case documents, consulted by Hispanic World In Texas, on Thursday May 14, 2020, early in the morning, a McAllen resident called authorities to report that his 2019 Infiniti QX80 van had been stolen outside his home.

When filing his complaint, the person gave the authorities videos from the security cameras of his house where the robbery is seen at around 2:00 in the morning.

That was the first clue that led to the arrest of Águila y Garabitos. At 1:55 an Acura TL car is seen to be parked behind the Infiniti QX80 pickup and two men get out.

One of the men connects an electronic device to the car door, with a cable, and the car opens without the alarms going off. Then they start the car and both vehicles leave the place.

MPD agents then focused on finding the Acura TL. In their investigation they discovered that in the neighboring city of Mission there were reports of thefts similar to that of the Infiniti QX80 and in which the Acura TL was also involved, which they still did not know whose it was.

To track the vehicle, agents searched for images from security cameras from various points in the city and, a few blocks from the robbery on May 14, the officers obtained videos of a Stripes gas station where the Infiniti QX80 is seen followed by the Acura. TL within walking distance.

Thanks to the video of the gas station, the officers were able to identify the Acura TL plates and identified the owner as María Espino and who, according to the investigation, the officers later discovered that she “had a relationship” with Garabitos.

The plot of the robberies began to unravel when MPD agents went to the Carmart car dealership in the town of Pharr, where Espino would have bought the Acura TL.

Agents at the car dealership were informed that the vehicle they were investigating was equipped with a Global Positioning System (GPS) and the agents, with a judge’s order, asked the car salesman to provide a list of all the places the vehicle had moved through.