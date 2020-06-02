Chronicle: Hispanics unmasked by a police dog. The accused believed they were “good Samaritans” relieving the pain of the sick. Now both defendants could spend a lot of time behind bars and to top it all off, they have ‘La Migra’ on top of them.

A simple traffic violation exposed two Georgia Hispanics who are now in trouble for their lives.

Richard De La Cruz, 37, was driving his Ford truck on a busy street in the city of Marietta, when he had the bad luck of being hit from behind by a local police officer.

The patrolman noticed that the driver had a burnt out light so he decided to stop it to warn him that he had to repair it.

The uniformed man did not even intend to fine him, only give him a ‘waring’, but things did not go as he thought.

And it is that according to the authorities of the county of Cobb De La Cruz he became too nervous in the presence of the agent, which made him suspicious.

He asked the driver that everything was fine and he replied affirmatively. He questioned him about whether he was carrying something illegal with him, to which he declared that he was not.

However, for some reason the officer did not believe him at all and asked for reinforcements, but not necessarily human. He requested a K-9, as the canine unit would be known to him, and in a matter of minutes, they took the police dog.

It didn’t take long for the dog to detect that there was something strange and possibly even illegal inside the vehicle, so they proceeded to check his vehicle.

Surprise: they found no more and no less than 1,000 grams of fentanyl, a synthetic drug derived from opium and therefore, an illegal drug.

De La Cruz was arrested on the spot and charged with multiple serious charges related to the illegal drug trade, but he was not the only one to fall.

State authorities reportedly got more than they bargained for, and his arrest launched an even bigger investigation, and they mounted surveillance on a second suspect.

Investigators determined that he operated in coordination with an accomplice: Jhoel García Mendoza, 34, a resident of the city of Douglasville.

After three continuous days of keeping track of him, the accused made the mistake that gave him away.

He left his home on foot, which was strange to detectives. However, a couple of blocks later he got into a luxury truck that was obviously already waiting for him.

A couple of hours later, he boarded a different truck, in which he returned home. Everything indicates that he was trying to mislead the investigators, but he did not get away with it, because they ultimately decided to drop him.

“It is clear to us that (García Mendoza) is part of a criminal organization that is dedicated to receiving and preparing fentanyl for distribution in Georgia,” detectives wrote in their report.

Fentanyl is a powerful drug used to calm the pain of advanced cancer patients. According to the authorities, its potency is double and even triple that of a dose of morphine.

Because it requires a prescription to obtain it, its demand is very high and that is why it is sold on the black market, but its distributors usually mix it with heroin and cocaine, considering that this makes it more effective, but they do not realize that the make them highly dangerous to the health of their consumers.

Many people have died in the United States from fentanyl overdose and that is why its distribution is persecuted and penalized.

In the case of De La Cruz and García Mendoza, they are already at the disposal of the American justice system and once they are held accountable for the accusations they are charged with, they will be transferred to the Immigration and Customs Control Service (ICE), which has shown interest in deporting them.