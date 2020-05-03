Hispanics in the area reject border patrol arrests on board buses, which pro-immigrant groups have indicated are on the rise.

A memorandum from the Customs and Border Protection Agency (CBP) leaked to the media confirms that transport companies they are not obliged to allow officers to conduct inspections on board their vehicles to detain undocumented immigrants.

“People are scared, they are very scared, because not everyone has documents. They should not be thrown into the bus, because they damage the bus business,” explained a user of public transport.

Someone else added: “Very unfair, because the truth cannot be. We come to this country to work, we do not come to steal or disturb anyone.”

The government agency acknowledges that the fourth amendment to the Constitution prevents access without a court order or the consent of the company, contradicting statements made by Greyhound, the nation’s largest carrier.

The same as facing a lawsuit in California, alleging that she violated consumer protection laws by facilitating the raids.

The company reiterated that it opposes immigration operations, but declined to say whether it would prohibit officers from boarding their buses.

One of its users noted in this regard: “I have traveled in Greyhound recently. If they start doing that, then how are the other motor transport companies going to act?”

Border Patrol agents, unlike ICE, can be deployed up to 100 miles from the country’s borders.

The government maintains that they have the right to interrogate and detain passengers before boarding or leaving the bus without restrictions.

For its part, the company Trailways, which offers service between our city and others in the north of the state, assured that it is their franchisees who make the decisions about whether or not to allow access to their buses, in accordance with local laws.

Other companies in other states reject the presence of agents on their buses.

