This Friday, Governor Cuomo said he is willing to share certain information collected by the state agency for Motor Vehicles (DMV) with the Department of Homeland Security.

The above in their eagerness to restore the possibility that New Yorkers sign up for programs such as Global Entry, to speed up the passage through airports of frequent travelers.

At the heart of the controversy are social security numbers, as this central piece of information indicates whether a person who received a driver’s license is one of thousands of undocumented immigrants like several in Rosa’s family.

In the hands of the federal authority, they could give the key to ICE to deport them.

And Rosa Gonzaga herself points it out: “It is assumed that they were given licenses so that they can walk freely on the streets. In the first month they were already registered, many were already able to obtain their license and that now migration can have all that record. So There are many children who are going to be left without their parents, without their mothers. And then, what are they going to do? It is going to be even more of a burden for the government. “

Cuomo was emphatic that said data will not be shared.

But some believe that even without handing over the keys, giving limited access to DMV data to migration is half-opening the door for them.

“They should not hand it over to them, because who knows if the immigration status of the people is taken from there and they are looking for it and then they want to fall on it,” said a motorist.

Someone else pointed out, “They don’t have to use that against you if the law has already been passed. That can’t be allowed.”

Local lawmakers noted that locks can be put in place so that DHS only receives data from legal residents that accompany their requests for trusted traveler numbers.

This was commented by the state senator, Jéssica Ramos: “What we want to do is prevent errors in sharing profiles of people that are not necessary, that have not been required by the federal government.”

For their part, civil groups such as the civil liberties association said they will continue their demands against the federal government and call the cancellation of frequent flyer programs a “smokescreen.”

