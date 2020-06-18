© Provided by Telemundo Philadelphia

After several months of delays in closing nationwide immigration offices on Wednesday, dozens of immigrants in Philadelphia naturalized with high security measures to prevent contagion.

Among them were Bartolo Ozuna and Juan Udaeta who could not count on the assistance of family and friends for such an important date.

The immigration agency tries to prevent contagion from the coronavirus, so naturalization ceremonies are somewhat different.

This is what you should know if you are in the process of becoming a citizen:

You will be asked questions about health You must arrive 15 minutes before the appointment You must schedule the appointment and if you feel sick ask for an alternate date You must carry your own blue or black ink pen You must follow the guidelines and marks six feet away You must carry a mask with you, but if you do not have it they could provide you with a

« I am grateful to this nation for this opportunity that I now have to vote, » said Bartolo Ozuna after culminating in his naturalization. « I was waiting for this with my family and we wanted to celebrate together. »

The new citizen was unable to party at the immigration offices, but would later meet with his own to do the same.

« It is a great dream for each person who enters this country, to have their papers and be legal, » said Juan Udaeta.

A Philadelphia immigration spokesperson said naturalization ceremonies resumed with a maximum of five people in the room and it is generated five times a day.