Hispanics Join Protests in Houston for George Floyd’s Assassination Several Texas cities also ordered a curfew to avoid clashes with the police and looting by violent groups. Floyd’s body will be moved to Houston next week to give him the last good-bye

Hispanics join the protests in Houston. The Black Live Matters movement called a protest march to demand justice in the death of George Floyd, the African American who died at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis in recent days.

Floyd, 46, grew up in the Third Ward, Houston’s historic African-American community neighborhood since the nineteenth century.

Various civil organizations from the Hispanic community and activists will also join the march, such as the Brown Parets and also the organization Immigrant Families in Struggle (FIEL) to support the undocumented will also be present.

Floyd’s body will be transferred to Houston in the coming days. Arturo Acevedo, chief of the Houston Police Department, promised the family of the murdered man that his officers would escort the body during his funeral services.

Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd’s funeral, according to a Mayweather representative.

“He’ll probably be mad at me for saying that, but yeah, [Mayweather] will definitely pay for the funeral, ”Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, told ESPN on Monday.

Undisputed champion @floydmayweather told @HollywoodUL in an exclusive interview, that he will commit to paying for the funeral costs of George Floyd. https://t.co/xP1o4j1SMM pic.twitter.com/8Be4aeyPax – Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) June 1, 2020

Ellerbe added that the former five-division world champion has been in contact with the Floyd family, and the family has accepted the offer.

Kudos to @FloydMayweather. He’s paying for the funeral services of George Floyd, who was murdered in the hands of police. A copy of the cashier’s check obtained by @TMZ_Sports indicates it was for $ 88,500. @ StevESPNKim has the story.https: //t.co/uhKZv9xBTf#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/vSWHXm0gPA – Manouk Akopyan (@ManoukAkopyan) June 2, 2020

“Floyd has done this kind of thing for the past 20 years,” said Ellerbe, adding that Mayweather did not want to talk about his gesture.

Mayweather has already done something similar to cover the funeral expenses of former boxer Genaro Hernández, who died of cancer at age 45 in 2011.

George Floyd died last week in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Chauvin was charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

George Floyd’s death has sparked a protest across the United States and abroad, with numerous professional athletes speaking out about the incident, including top NBA player Michael Jordan and 15-time golf champion Tiger Woods.

Jordan released a statement Sunday condemning “entrenched racism” in the United States.

Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/lWkZOf1Tmr – Jordan (@ Jumpman23) May 31, 2020

Woods said Monday that he has always respected US law enforcement, but that his use of force at Floyd clearly crossed a line. “I have always had the highest respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force, ”Woods posted on Twitter. “This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line.”