Hispanics Join Asians and African Americans Against Racial Violence; demand justice

To the rhythm of the sanatorium sound of the gong, more than 300 people –Asian, African American, Latina and White– They closed this Sunday a day in memory of the latest fatalities of racial violence in the United States, held on the corner where George Floyd lost his life allegedly suffocated by an agent last May.

In that South Minneapolis area, protesters raised their fists to demand “justice” for the six women of Asian origin murdered in March in Atlanta; the african american Daunte wright and the Hispanic Adam toledo, aged 20 and 13, respectively, who died in Brookyln Center (Minnesota) and Chicago after being shot by police officers.

The demonstration of this union of racial minorities, so often discussed in the US, also had the support of the “white allies”, according to the organizers, who approached the Powderhorn neighborhood to show their rejection of the police system in the country on the eve of the start of the final stretch of the trial against the former agent Derek Chauvin, accused of killing Floyd.

“BLACK AND YELLOW”

The protest, born under the slogan “Blacks and Yellows” and organized by the group Stop AAPI (Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders) Hate and other Asian groups, wanted to be a “healing exercise” for two communities “Traumatized”.

“The community believes that unity is important now because both groups are going through a traumatic period of healing.”One of the organizers told Efe, who preferred to remain anonymous.

She, along with more than 300 people, raised her fist to the sky, with a gesture of anger, while the crowd recited the names of the latest victims of racial violence and chanted songs that are already common in this type of event in the United States. as “No Justice, No Peace, Prosecute de Police” (Without justice there is no peace, prosecute the Police).

Photo: EFE

HISPANICS JOIN THE DUEL

Another group recently impacted by police violence in the US have been Latinos, after the adolescent Adam Toledo was shot dead on March 29 despite having his empty hands raised at the time of the impact of a bullet. according to a video recently released by the Chicago Police Department.

That caused the indignation to also spread to Hispanics, who took to the streets of Minneapolis this Sunday to demand the “abolition” of the police as it is currently structured.

“The police are killing our people, they are not here to protect. They are here to cause trouble and violence“Cipitcito,” the pseudonym of a young man of Mexican origin, told Efe.

“Cipitcito”, uniformed in military colors, bulletproof vest, beret and sunglasses, but without weapons, was aware at all times of a “walkie-talkie” that allows him to talk with his companions from the “Brown Berets of Minnesota”. a security body organized by Latinos whose name is a play on words in reference to the “Green Berets”, the Special Forces of the United States Army.

AGAINST POLICE SURVEILLANCE

The communities gathered this Sunday at ground zero in the fight against police violence, the infamous 38th Street with Chicago Avenue, also showed their rejection of the high security measures that have turned Minneapolis into a city under siege in recent times.

Security reinforcements have been added to the three-meter-high double fencing and the armored vehicles that have surrounded the court since the beginning of the process, in the center of the city.

More than 3,000 members of the National Guard and about 1,100 agents from different local agencies, according to official data, patrol the metropolitan area of ​​the “twin cities”, Minneapolis and Saint Paul, the state capital.

“They are doing it to scare us. When night falls, these soldiers leave: they don’t care about our security “, criticized the “Brown Beret”, which pretends to be an example of self-managed security by the neighbors that put an end to the Police.