. – Hispanics in the US They are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic due to their jobs as essential workers and multi-generational cohabitation living conditions, according to a panel of health experts from Duke University.

“We are talking about people who, during this pandemic, have been essential to work in meat packing plants and manufacturing factories. They have been involved in cleanup, maintenance and construction work, ”Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, a primary care doctor and associate professor of family medicine and community health at Duke, said during the discussion Wednesday afternoon.

“As long as the rest of the country was quarantined or was able to stay home to flatten that curve we were trying to make, the Latinx community continued to work. So what we are seeing now is that all these people who have been essential workers, who worked without even the masking and the legally required protection during the time of their jobs, are now becoming infected by the virus, ”Martínez-Bianchi said.

Rosa González-Guarda, associate professor at Duke University School of Nursing, agreed that the main way the Hispanic population contracts coronavirus at disproportionate rates is “just going to work.”

Another problem: multi-generational homes. “In this particular country, the similarities of people living together of different ages, with some of their family members as essential workers, going to work and then coming back (with the virus), getting sick on the job and then taking it away home, ”Martinez-Bianchi said.

González-Guarda said that people need better protections at work.

“This means not only providing mask and social distancing measures in the workplace, but also pressuring business owners to grant paid sick leave to workers so that people do not have to make the decision to go to work. while they are sick and potentially infect others, or pay the rent or provide food at home, ”he said.

Another problem is access to evidence, panelists said. Barriers to testing include financial problems and access to insurance.

“We need more investment of resources and attention from the leaders and owners of health care and government institutions and companies,” said González-Guarda.