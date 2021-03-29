Hispanics don’t trust the covid-19 vaccine, according to analysis of digital conversations

Hispanics are the social group that has the least confidence in vaccines against covid-19. Data shared by the Cien + company registered 654,000 digital discussions on different platforms and the result is worrying, says Lili Gil Valletta, co-founder of the consultancy. What’s more, Gil assures that the analysis indicates that negative sentiment towards vaccines is increasing among Latinos. Guillermo Arduino interviewed Gil, CEO of Cien + | CulturIntel, and asked what options the public good entities offer to clarify the information of the citizens. DeTiDepende.org is an information dissemination platform aimed at the Hispanic public that offers clear, concrete, scientific and logistical data on the disease and the vaccination plan to defeat covid-19.