SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.-The Dominican journalist residing in the United States affirmed that although the majority of Hispanics lean towards the Democratic Party, President Donald Trump still has a chance of winning the elections and achieving his reelection.

Martinez, who currently resides in Kansas City, Missouri, explained that President Donal Trump’s mistakes have caused him displeasure and loss of support in traditionally republican states, but he still retains the support of a large percentage of the white population and the most conservative Hispanics, such as the Cuban community in Florida.

However, he said that Hispanics in general, and Dominicans in particular, feel better represented by Democrats, and in the November elections they will vote mostly for their candidates for congressional office and for the candidate Joe Biden for the presidency of United States.

Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, he explained that the Hispanic community has been one of the most impacted both in the number of people infected and in the economic crisis stemming from the quarantine, which has broken many small businesses.

He argued that for the Dominican and Hispanic community the economic damage will be worse than the health effects caused by covid-19.

Protests against racism

Paloma Martínez said that the murder of George Floyd has impacted American society, especially minorities.

He indicated that the angry reaction of the people could be due to the fact that President Donald Trump has lost empathy with the American people, from the white majority to the diverse minorities.

He said it was a painful event, and so people were outraged and began to protest.

However, he said that the occurrence of criminal acts carried out by opportunistic people who have taken advantage of the situation to loot businesses, has caused a lot of damage to the owners.

He explained that small merchants are very upset that the damages caused by those who commit vandalism are not fully covered by insurance companies.

