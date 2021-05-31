Hispanics and African Americans who develop the most complications during childbirth



In recent years, the rate of Hispanic women with serious birth complications increased 19%.

Photo: PARINDA SHAAN / Pexels

There is an “urgent crisis” in maternal health in the United States, Y Hispanic and African American women suffer the most serious complications during childbirth, warns in a recent study the medical services company Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA).

The study compares the chances of complications for African-American women under the age of 24 with white women over the age of 35, which is an age group generally considered high risk.

The data shows that, Despite the age difference, birth complication rates have increased for women of color, The result of “an urgent maternal health crisis,” Kim Keck, president and CEO of BCBSA, told EFE.

According to the study, which consulted 750 women about their experience of care during pregnancy and delivery, rates are 63% higher for African-American women and 32% higher for Hispanics compared to whites.

According to Keck, this is an “inconceivable” disparity that must be addressed on several fronts to “change the trajectory.”

The study notes that, compared to white women, Hispanics and African Americans reported feeling less confident that they would receive the care they need during pregnancy, that they would be able to talk openly with their doctor, or that they would spend enough time with them.

In Keck’s view, disparities in maternal health care are the result of “a complex web of social, racial, and economic injustice” in the US, requiring “a new health care system, not just medical care”.

“Every mother deserves to receive the best care at each stage of her pregnancy,” said the executive, who in the companies she runs has committed to reducing racial disparities in maternal health by 50% in 5 years.

