Death penalty: Young Hispanic Zion Limón, 20, is accused of having shot and killed two other young men in what authorities say was a drug sale transaction. According to authorities in San Antonio, Limón killed his rivals with two bullets to the head when the victims were sitting in his car in a complex of apartments in the north of the city. If found guilty, the boy would face the death penalty since the capital murder charge is the only crime in Texas that is paid with the life of the accused if he is guilty.

Texas death penalty. Zion Limón was arrested in San Antonio on charges of murdering two young men in a failed drug transaction.

Limón, 20, was detained by officers from the Homicide Division of the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) on charges of capital murder of two youths in the northern Texas metropolitan area. .

The capital murder charge is the only one punishable by death in Texas.

According to the case documents, consulted by Hispanic World In Texas, at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, the SAPD emergency number received a call reporting a shooting at Lincoln Village Apartments at 1700 Jackson Keller, in the north of the city.

The first SAPD patrol officers to arrive at the scene discovered two boys shot to death inside a Kia Soul car with the keys in the ignition and the engine running.

In their report, the patrol officers stated that the boys were already dead when they arrived at the scene but that, due to body temperature, it appeared that they had just been killed.

The SAPD immediately mounted a surveillance operation on the streets and houses near Lincoln Village Apartments to find the alleged perpetrator of the murder, as they calculated that he could not walk far.

The two boys had been shot to the back of the head with a couple of bullets and there was no indication there had been a fight to defend themselves. Both shots had been made with the same weapon.

When officers searched the neighborhood, a couple of girls in total shock arrived at the crime scene, according to the documents, and said they were the girlfriends of the two young men killed.

One of the girls asked to speak to detectives from the SAPD Homicide Division because she claimed she had indications of the youth’s death.

The young woman who spoke to SAPD agents assured them that the two boys had established communication with someone named Zion, whom they had met on social media.

In her statement, the girl assured that the boys had met just four days before the shooting and had agreed to meet to exchange something.

The girl assured that before the shooting the two couples had reached the apartments and there was the young man named Zion.