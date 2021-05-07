Hispanic workers recovered wedding rings from 10 tons of trash in New Jersey without taking a tip

Ruth Watson-Utley went from a great shock to an indescribable joy: she lost her rings and some workers managed to recover them in a garbage dump in New Jersey.

The Vineland-based woman is more than grateful to a group of trash pickers – mostly Hispanic – who found her lost wedding and engagement rings at a local landfill after digging in the huge pile of garbage for over an hour.

Watson-Utley panicked on the morning of Friday, April 30 when she realized her rings had been thrown in the trash and washed away. It all started when her 10-year-old son accidentally discarded his wallet containing the earrings, because it was inside a grocery bag, with some other belongings.

“I immediately called the garbage company”, Watson-Utley told NBC News. Word quickly spread to crews at the Atlantic County Public Utilities Authority.

For an hour and a half Jovani Quiles, Ramón Nazario, Paul Deola and Alfredo Pérez scavenged about ten tons of garbage at a local landfill. Until finally, they found the precious Watson-Utley rings.

“It was very overwhelming and in the end, I was happy because I did a good deed for someone who was looking for something valuable, “Quiles said.

The team stated that if Watson-Utley had not notified them so quickly, the result could have been different. “He would have already been buried, so it would have been impossible for us to find him,” Nazario said.

Watson-Utley said that He tried to tip the group several times, but they would not accept the money. “If it was one of our wives, I would like someone else to help out as well,” Quiles said.

As an additional moral to be more careful, the woman said that she now feels a new level of respect for garbage collectors after the group did their best to find their diamonds.