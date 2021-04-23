Hispanic will return to prison after admitting drug trafficking network using drones in federal jail in New Jersey

Jason “Juice” Arteaga Loayza, a former inmate at a federal prison in New Jersey, will return to jail, this time possibly for a much longer sentence, after admitting his role in a scheme to use drones and smuggle drugs and other merchandise into the United States. inmates within the facilities.

The packages included cell phones and accessories, tobacco, weight loss supplements, glasses and various other items, Pix11 detailed.

Federal prosecutors reported that Arteaga (30) pleaded guilty to conspiracy, possession of drugs with intent to distribute and to violate your probation.

The resident of Jersey City face now up to 27 years in prison when he is sentenced on September 9. Arteaga was one of four men charged in the plot to smuggle items into Fort Dix Prison, a low-security prison in New Jersey. Even so, It is the largest federal prison in the United States in terms of the number of inmates staying there.