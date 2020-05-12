Woman sues Trump for not having sent him the corresponding financial aid Neither her children nor she received the economic stimulus for being married to an undocumented immigrant According to lawyers, the Government has classified these families differently than the rest of the Americans and they argue who “intentionally discriminate” against mixed families

A woman married to a Hispanic man and with American children sues Trump for not having sent him the corresponding financial aid of $ 1,200 and $ 500 per child.

Her name is Christina Segundo-Hernández, who is a US citizen. However, although she also pays her taxes, she was excluded from the economic stimulus payment because she is married to an undocumented immigrant.

José Segundo is a Mexican, who also declares his taxes, but does so with his Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

That small detail was enough for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to leave them out of payment, as established by the CARES Law.

In the case of the Segundo family, they stopped receiving $ 1,200 from the mother and $ 500 for each child.

Christina Segundo-Hernández is not the only one. She is part of a class action lawsuit, along with cases like Ivania Amador, Ángel Burgos Jiménez, Juana Rueda, Jonah Elijah and Bradley Harmon.

The Mexican-American Educational and Legal Defense Fund, which filed the federal lawsuit on behalf of these families, alleges that it is discrimination because it is a mixed family.

Mundo Hispánico contacted Christina Segundo-Hernández, who told us her story.

Hispanic wife sues Trump for not receiving coronavirus check

Christina, also of Hispanic descent, and José Segundo have been a couple for about 10 years and have been married for 6 years.

They are one of the American families that have been affected by the coronavirus, since their working hours have been reduced and thus also the family income.

“He works in construction and they cut him down, he always works 50 regular hours and now he’s working 25-30 hours a week; And so do I, I work a Part-Time and now I’m only working 2 hours a day or so, “Segundo said.

“When I found out, I went online to investigate this and I found families just the same … I said we are going to make a group to talk to each other and about 25 families made a group, there the talk began and more people came and more people and more people and now we are more than 12,000 families in that Facebook group, ”he explained about how this process began.

Later, the resident of Fort Worth, Texas, created a fundraiser through Facebook to be able to pay for the payment of lawyers.

“We are a group of mixed-state families that have been rejected by our own government in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been excluded by the government to receive stimulus check help because of just who we are married to. ”He explained in his post.

So far they have received 327 donations and have already raised more than $ 7,000 dollars, which allowed them to advance their claim with the government.

They then filed a “Class Action Lawsuit” for discrimination based on marriage.

Christina Segundo-Hernández has also had the opportunity to speak and present her case in Congress and with Nancy Pelosi; and hopes that this can have a positive effect that will help families who are going through a difficult financial situation.

According to attorneys, the government has rated these families differently than other Americans, arguing that they “intentionally discriminate” against mixed families. These end up resulting in a violation of the First Amendment to the Constitution and due process.

Lawsuits of the same tenor have also been filed in other cities of the country. In Illinois, a class action lawsuit under the name “John Doe” claims for the same thing and another fight for Americans who are the children of undocumented immigrants and were abandoned by the CARES Act for them.

