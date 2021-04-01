Hispanic who robbed more than 20 gas stations faces 20 years in prison

A Hispanic man faced a federal complaint on Wednesday for allegedly perpetrating more than 20 robberies at gas stations and convenience stores in Northern Californiathe United States Department of Justice reported today.

Nelson Enrike Ramirez, 40, was charged today with conducting a series of small store robberies between May and November 2020.

The latest robbery occurred on November 6 when Ramírez allegedly entered a store 7-Eleven in Fremont, California, wearing a sweatshirt with black or gray hood upside down, a black mask and a gray glove.

The Hispanic allegedly told the clerk that he needed a soda from the vending machine and when the clerk approached to help, Ramirez pulled what looked like a black pistol from his pocket and ordered him to walk to the register and hand over the cash.

The employee handed over to Ramírez about $ 200 from the cash register, ensures the complaint.

Prosecutors also allege that between May and November 2020, Ramírez committed another 21 commercial robberies, 12 of them in October or November, as well as two commercial robbery attempts in the San Francisco Bay Area.

According to the complaint, Ramírez committed his robberies in the cities of Fremont, Newark, Hayward, Union City, Campbell, Milpitas, Mountain View, Los Altos and Sunnyvale.

The investigation involved agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the police departments of the cities where the robberies occurred.

If convicted, Ramírez faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $ 250,000.

