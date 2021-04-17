Hispanic who killed her 3 children in California confessed to the crime: “I drowned them … I wish my children were alive, yes”

Liliana Carrillo, the Latino mother accused of killing her three children in Los Angeles, confessed to her crime in an interview with NBC News affiliate KGET. The 30-year-old woman admitted that she drowned the minors, 3 years, 2 years and 6 months, supposedly to keep them away from their father and avoid, according to her, that they suffer constant torture and abuse, since the man added Without providing evidence, he is implicated in human trafficking.

“I drowned them […] I wish my children were alive, yeah. Wish you hadn’t done that? Yes”, He assured.

“I hugged them. I kissed them. I apologized the whole time. I loved my children, ”he added.

“He did not want them to continue to be mistreated. I loved my children, “he said,” I wish it didn’t have to be like that, but I promised to protect them. “

Carrillo, who was wearing a brown jail uniform, had his arms tied around his waist. He was wearing a cast or bandage on his left arm. During the almost half-hour interview, he cried several times.

Joanna Denton Carrillo, 3 years old; Terry, 2 years old; and Sierra, 6 months old, were found dead last Saturday by their maternal grandmother in her apartment in the Reseda neighborhood of Los Angeles. The woman was arrested that day in Tulare County, nearly 200 miles north of the Californian city.

In the interview, Carrillo said that she had driven north with the intention of looking for a cliff and committing suicide, but the car got stuck in a ditch and she left in the vehicle of some people who offered her help. The woman pleaded not guilty in Kern County Court Wednesday to four felonies related to attempted carjacking.

Carrillo has not yet been charged with the death of her children, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The battle for custody of minors

A few days ago, the children’s father, Erik Denton, said he was in a battle with Carrillo for custody of his children. He alleged that the woman showed mental instability.

Denton filed for custody on March 1 and three days later requested a temporary emergency visitation order from the court, in addition to demanding a Carrillo’s Mental Health Assessment. April 14 is the date that had been set for a hearing in the case, according to the Los Angeles Times newspaper.

On March 12 and in response to the action taken by Denton, Carrillo requested a temporary restraining order for domestic violence against the father of the minors. “The LAPD did not want to get involved,” Denton lamented.

Los Angeles police spokeswoman Rosario Cervantes told a news conference Saturday that Carrillo was receiving medical treatment for unspecified reasons.

With information from KGET, AP and the Los Angeles Times