Hispanic who kidnapped and abused a girl on birthday received 30 years in prison

A resident of Texas was sentenced this Thursday to spend more than 30 years in prison for kidnapping a 9-year-old girl from a birthday party in August last year, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) reported today.

Damien Dre Gonzales, A 27-year-old from Levelland, Texas, pleaded guilty in February to one count of kidnapping, and today Federal District Judge James Wesley Hendrix sentenced him to 365 months behind bars.

The incident occurred in August 2020 during a birthday party at a Hockley County home, in which Gonzales took advantage of the child’s father being distracted and asked the 9-year-old girl to help him carry a liquor to your vehicle.

The man encouraged the girl to get into the vehicle and then took her away, the DOJ statement detailed.

The suspect was caught when the little girl was taken by the surveillance cameras of the house where the party was taking place.

The girl’s disappearance triggered a frantic search by her family, those at the birthday party, and local authorities.

In the middle of the search, the Levelland Police Department received a report of a vehicle parked in the middle of the street several miles from the party site.

The driver of the vehicle was Gonzales, who had collided with the mailbox of a house. The police came and found the man and the girl still inside the car.

The authorities reported that Gonzales sexually assaulted the girl, took her clothes off, and touched her.

The man will have to pay his sentence in federal jail.