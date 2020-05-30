Gunshot murder: Joselito Martinez, 39, is wanted in Houston, Texas, for the gunshot murder of César Edgardo Flores-Arias in a bar. After shooting his victim, Martinez returned to the bar counter, grabbed a pot of beer, and walked out of the place while taking long gulps of the drink before escaping in his truck. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs the help of the Hispanic community to find Martinez, who introduces himself as ‘Sappy’ or ‘Sapi’ as he has a history of violence.

Martinez, 39, is wanted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Homicide Division for shooting César Edgardo Flores-Arias on Friday, May 8, 2020 in The Michoacán Oyster Bar at 15125 North Freeway, I-45, in the northern Houston metropolitan area, in what started as a fight.

According to the case documents, consulted by Hispanic World In Texas, that Friday, May 8, the HCSO emergency number received a call at 2:00 in the morning reporting a fight with an injured man in the bar of the seafood restaurant.

The first HCSO officer who arrived at the scene stated in her report that she found a Hispanic man lying on the floor, almost at the end of the bar, and with a chest wound. Another man was also wounded at the scene after leaving the toilets.

Due to the severity of the injuries to one of the wounded, the officer asked that the man be rushed to the Memorial Hermann Hospital of the Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead hours later when doctors were fighting to save his life.

The second man’s injuries were not serious and after being treated at the hospital he gave his statement on the facts and was allowed to go home since he had nothing to do with the fight although a shot hit him by accident.

At the hospital, authorities officially identified César Edgardo Flores-Arias, 34, at the time of his death, and the cause of his death was stated by a gunshot wound to the torso.

When the death of Flores-Arias was confirmed, the patrollers requested the presence of the agents of the Homicide Division of the HCSO who questioned all the witnesses and observed the videos of the security cameras at the Michoacán Oyster factory in order to reconstruct the story.

The video revealed to detectives that at one point Martinez and Flores-Arias, both sitting at the bar counter, began to argue for some reason that is unknown so far.

After a few moments of yelling and name calling, the two men stood up and went against each other.

Martinez then pulled a pistol from his clothes and aimed at his rival, then shot several shots at close range right in the chest.