Hispanic tried to pass off his girlfriend’s death in Arizona as a suicide, but 7-year-old son unmasks him

Guillermo Díaz was arrested in connection with the incident in which his girlfriend Corina Leyva was shot in the head in Phoenix, Arizona, at the beginning of the July 4 holiday weekend.

The events for which the 42-year-old man was arrested occurred, at about 4:30 am on Saturday, in the apartment they shared at 51st Avenue and Thomas Road.

Police Department officers in Phoenix found Leyva, 41, with a gunshot wound to the head and the gun near his right hand. The man called authorities and said his partner had committed suicide.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

However, Díaz would have lied to the authorities to try to get rid of their responsibility.

According to the AZ Family report, initially, the man told police that he and his 7-year-old son were lying down when the woman was allegedly upset and said she did not want to be there anymore before shooting herself. The defendant today also alleged that he tried to arrest his partner, but did not have time.

Diaz’s 7-year-old son unmasks him to the Police

But the boy himself exposed Díaz by indicating that his father had lied. The minor also reported seeing when Díaz grabbed Leyva by force before hearing the bullet.

Additionally, the boy testified that he saw his father holding the gun while the victim lay on the ground.

In view of the above, the suspect admitted the lies he had told. According to his account, the two were drinking alcoholic beverages earlier that night and began to argue.

Supposedly, it was at that moment that the woman got up and took the gun out of the dresser and Díaz grabbed it.

Suspect alleges gun was accidentally fired

The man argued that the pistol was fired by accident, striking the woman and that it was not intended to injure Leyva.

In addition, the defendant said that he lied because he was afraid, and admitted that he moved the weapon before the police arrived.

Man faces second degree murder charges, possession of weapons by a prohibited person and tampering with physical evidence.

Corina Leyva’s family believes her boyfriend wanted to kill her

The victim’s family believes that Díaz is fully responsible for the events.

In an interview with ABC 15, relatives indicated that Leyva, who is survived by six children and a grandson, was in an abusive relationship with her partner.

Díaz was very “controlling”

“He was very controlling and did not let her be with her family,” alleged Betty Leyva, the deceased’s sister.

The fraternal also specified that the couple had been in a relationship for less than five months.

Leyva’s husband with whom she had six children passed away in November 2019. Last year, the Hispanic woman became a grandmother for the first time.