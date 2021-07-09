Hispanic Teen Downed Outside Restaurant in Queens in Broad Light; they suspect drug trafficking



Elmhurst, Queens, NYC.

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

Eduardo Hernández, a 17-year-old teenager, was killed in a shooting outside a Hispanic restaurant in Queens (NYC), the police reported.

The shooting took place outside the “Sabor Latino” establishment on 40th Road in ElmhurstPix11 stated. Police received the call to the scene around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, where they discovered the victim with two gunshot wounds to the torso. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

NYPD detailed early Thursday that the victim had a compressed air pistol in his possession when he was shot. Authorities believe the fatal shooting was related in some way to narcotics.

No arrests have been made. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.