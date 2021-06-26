Hispanic teacher from New York won $ 25,000 for his school in Amazon incentive program

César Barreto, a teacher of Colombian origin, won a prize of $ 25,000 dollars for his school in The Bronx (NYC), through an incentive program from the Amazon company.

Barreto has been a high school teacher in that county for 14 years and teaches 130 students in grades 9-12 at the Explorations Academy High School campus.

There he helped start a computer science program 10 years ago with limited resources. In 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, Barreto was nominated for Amazon’s “Future Engineer Teacher of the Year” award, and turned out to be one of only 10 teachers nationwide to win, getting $ 25,000. dollars for your school.

From humble beginnings, Barreto immigrated to NYC from Colombia when he was only 17 years old. He was the first to graduate from his family’s college. His dream was to teach and that’s how he became a teacher, he told Pix11.

Now he says he says that the prize money is going to be used well, starting with a robotics class and instead of children having to share teams, now each class will have its own.

Barreto says he hopes his victory sends a strong message to his students that they can achieve what they set out to do. More information to apply for that and other programs is available on the Amazon contest portal.