Hispanic steals car. Georgia authorities captured a Hispanic man who allegedly stole a vehicle and, in his flight, ran over its owner.

The suspect was identified as Eliseo Chávez Hernández, 51, who faces charges of aggravated assault, car theft, dangerous driving and trying to evade police.

Everything indicates that the defendant residing in the city of Palmetto, south of Atlanta, took the opportunity to see that they had left a car open and to top it all, with the keys inside.

The subject supposedly got in and started the car, not counting that at that moment the owner would appear, who confronted him on the spot.

The authorities assure that, when he was discovered, he rushed out of the car, devastating his owner, who fortunately did not suffer major injuries and managed to report to the police.

In a matter of minutes there were multiple patrols in the area looking for him until they finally found the stolen car.

Seeing the uniformed men, the driver tried to escape again, but this time he did not have the same fate as they managed to corner him and he had no choice but to turn himself in.

Peachtree City Police Lt. Chris Hyatt told reporters that he hopes this case will serve as a reminder to motorists to make sure their cars are properly insured.

He also stressed the importance of never leaving keys or valuables in sight inside cars, because that attracts criminals.

Hernández appeared before a state judge who set him a bond of more than 30 thousand dollars, but until the closing of this edition he was still imprisoned in the local prison.

In Texas: Another drunk Hispanic is reported to cause an accident in which a teenage girl dies

Elsewhere in Texas, Steven Xzavier Medina, 18, is charged with involuntary manslaughter for poisoning for allegedly causing an accident in which a 16-year-old girl died.

Young victim Jessica Sarah Medina was lying outside the car with her seatbelt holding her by the neck and arm and signs of being dragged down the street.

The responsible boy was so drunk that when the police arrived they found him totally asleep, and without injuries, sitting in front of the wheel of the car that was still running in a Texas town.

Medina, 18, was detained by the San Antonio Police Department’s Vehicle Crimes Division (SAPD) in one of the strangest accidents in Texas, as there were apparently no other cars involved and the boy was so drunk, asleep in front of the wheel, that he can’t remember what happened.

