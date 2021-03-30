Hispanic stabbed in broad daylight stopped an ambulance, but failed to survive in Upper Manhattan



FDNY ambulance.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

The #NYPD seeks the person responsible for stabbing a Hispanic teenager in #WashingtonHeights. https://t.co/nsfKNNLjeJ – NY1 News (@ NY1noticias) March 29, 2021

The teenager Gerardo Rivas was stabbed in broad daylight on an Upper Manhattan street and, despite the fact that he managed to stop an ambulance, he died in hospital.

The 17-year-old called an ambulance after being attacked near the intersection of 181st St and St. Nicholas Avenue, around 2:15 p.m. Saturday and he managed to report that he had been stabbed.

He was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later. Before dying, the victim was able to tell the police that he was standing on a street corner when his attacker approached and stabbed him once under the left arm.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, the New York Post reported. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.