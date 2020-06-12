The Hispanic woman who slapped the alleged racist gringa responded to the apologies presented by the woman’s husband. The Mexican woman said that she did not believe the excuse that the racist had mental health problems. from Tamara’s mouth, “said the Hispanic

Karina Rodríguez, the Hispanic woman who slapped the Phoenix gringa whose real name is Tamara Harrian after she harassed her at a service station, spoke about the apologies Bob Harrian offered on behalf of his wife.

Rodríguez indicated through an interview offered to TMZ that she was not ready to forgive the woman who had given her racist comments because she had not been responsible for her actions.

Also, the Hispanic indicated that she will not consider accepting Bob’s apology on behalf of his wife until she hears the words “I’m sorry” from Tamara’s mouth.

The woman of Mexican origin stressed that she does not believe that being racist and having mental illnesses have anything to do with each other and said that she would be willing to bet that Tamara’s racism comes from much earlier than what her husband alleges caused the emotional imbalance of his wife.

Rodríguez took the opportunity to advise Tamara to start working on herself to improve if she wants to be excused for the insults. “If she really does have a mental illness, the first thing she should do is seek help and stop attacking people, and she should work hard on how she sees other people,” he said.

On the other hand, the Hispanic woman indicated that the day of the confrontation she was afraid to call the police and report the harassment for fear that they would believe the white woman and not her. Rodríguez also indicated that he was afraid to publicly denounce the incident after learning that the husband of the alleged racist is a lawyer.

To see the video of the statements of the Hispanic press here.

Earlier this week, the husband of the white woman who harassed the Hispanic woman at a service station in Phoenix, Arizona offered statements about what happened, noting that his wife had mental health problems as reported by FOX 10 Phoenix.

A video recorded this weekend that has gone viral shows how the middle-aged white woman broke into the convenience store of the service station located near Seventh Street and Greenway and began verbally attacking a Hispanic couple who They were being served at the store counter, TMZ reported.

According to Greg Conn, the witness who recorded and published the incident on social networks, the racist woman entered the business annoyed because the gasoline pump apparently did not work for her.

Conn said the attacker told the Hispanic woman that she was being helped at the counter, identified as Karina Rodríguez, to “go back to Mexico.” In the video, both women are seen arguing and later the older woman grabbed Rodriguez’s arm tightly and she slapped him back.

Filed Under: Hispanic Slapped Gringa