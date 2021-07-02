Hispanic sentenced to 35 years in prison for stabbing his girlfriend and driving over her with his car in Texas



Sometimes victims of domestic violence create a traumatic bond with the abuser that makes it difficult for them to get out of the abusive relationship.

Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / . / .

Joshua García was sentenced this Wednesday to 35 years in prison in Texas for the murder of his girlfriend Erin Castro, whom he stabbed and ran over with his vehicle just hours after his 19th birthday.

In September 2018, Castro was celebrating his birthday with Garcia in San Antonio when he began a verbal argument. The altercation escalated to the point that the convict, today 23 years old, stabbed her before crushing her with his vehicle so that the victim would not call the police.

Abuser had already hit her with a car previously

The attacker pleaded guilty this Wednesday (his birthday) to a murder charge in connection with the events.

It was not the first time the abuser started it with his car against Castro. The Hispanic was serving deferred adjudication probation for another charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for hitting Castro with a car in 2016.

The evidence was revoked after the assassination of Castro and Garcia was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the first incident. The Hispanic will have to serve both sentences consecutively.

“Erin Castro deserved to celebrate many more birthdays with the people who loved her. As her family, friends, and our office tried to keep this defendant away from her, he refused to distance himself. That this case started on Castro’s birthday and was settled on the defendant’s birthday is remarkable, ”said Joe Gonzales, Bexar County District Attorney.

“Two young lives were forever changed in the days when their families should have been celebrating. Domestic violence changes families and our community must continue working to prevent tragedies like this, ”Gonzales said.

Victim hid the romantic relationship from his family

The couple began dating romantically when Castro was 16 years old. After Garcia’s first attack on the girl, communication was cut off, according to a KSAT report.

Eventually, both of them resumed the relationship. The victim’s sister indicated that she hid her family affair.

“He managed to get back into her life. She hid it from all of us. She said, ‘He has changed,’ “Ashely Ríos told the television station.

The Prosecutor’s Office indicated that Castro must serve at least half of the sentence to be eligible for parole.

Upon hearing the sentence, the victim’s mother, Rena Castro, said that she hopes the aggressor will regret what he did.

“I hope this is a day that he remembers as well as Erin’s birthday, for what he did to her and I hope he repents … I hope he doesn’t ask me to forgive him, he asks Erin to do it. excuse me May he ask God to forgive him, ”Rena said, as quoted by Fox 29.

Mother creates foundation to guide young people about domestic violence

The woman now spends her time educating other teens about domestic abuse.

Erin still has a voice. Erin will not be silenced, ”he assured.

Through the campaign he started, called “Justice for Erin”, young people are guided to distinguish the limits in a relationship that is not healthy from the beginning before it reaches a point where the victim is in love or in love with your abuser.