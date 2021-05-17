Hispanic representatives push law to cancel New York contracts with ICE

State senator Julia Salazar and the assemblywoman Karines Reyes They presented this Monday a bill that seeks for New York to follow in the footsteps of other states and end present and future contracts with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) to incarcerate immigrants facing deportation.

Versions similar to “Law of dignity, not detention” de Salazar and Reyes have already been approved in California, Washington, Maryland, New Mexico, Illinois and Virginia, according to a statement from a coalition of pro-immigrant and legal groups that supports the initiative.

And in neighboring New Jersey the Legislature is considering a similar bill.

“The time has come for New York to join the chorus of states that have opposed the inhumane and dangerous practice of immigration detention.”the groups noted in the joint statement.

“ICE’s harmful practices of separating families and targeting immigrant communities have always been unacceptable and should be abolished immediately.”Salazar said.

He affirmed that the bill is a “necessary” step to bring “real justice” to families who have been victims of the “abusive tactics” used by ICE.

“The idea that immigrants are not in this jail makes me very happy. I could easily have waited for an immigration decision at my home instead of jail, where I became seriously ill with covid-19 ”, said Rogelio, who was in the Orange County jail, upstate New York.

He assured that during that time he witnessed how security agents mixed the population that had the virus with others who were sent to quarantine.

“This is what led to so many detainees contracting the virus”, he remembered.

For his part, Reyes stressed that as state legislators they are obliged to “Protect our communities from the destructive reach of ICE, and until the federal government repeals it, we must do everything in our power to subvert the agency’s abusive authority.”

Both the New York State House and Senate are controlled by Democrats, a party to which both Salazar and Reyes belong.

“An economy based on the confinement of people for profit is immoral and should be illegal”said Tania Mattos, in charge of Northeast Policy and Monitoring for Freedom for Immigration.

Each year, the United States spends more than $ 2 billion to detain immigrants in more than 250 detention centers, according to the Queer Detainee Empowerment Project (QDEP).

Keep reading: The mother of the girls found alone on the border breaks the silence: “With the pain of my soul I left them there”