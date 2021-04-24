Hispanic repeat offender defeated censorship and shared child pornography on Facebook from NJ, including 4-year-olds



Devin Luis Ramos Artigas.

Photo: Passaic County Prosecutor / Courtesy

Devin Luis Ramos Artigas, who was on probation on child pornography charges, allegedly used Facebook to collect and circulate material involving children as young as 4 years old, from New Jersey.

Authorities announced that Ramos (26), a Paterson resident, had been arrested on April 15 and charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdés, the young man allegedly solicited and traded lewd videos showing boys ages 4-13.

“The investigation revealed that Mr. Ramos Artigas used the social networking platform Facebook to participate in a chat in which he requested, received and sent videos of child pornography,” Valdés said in a statement. A judge ordered Ramos to stay held in county jail Passaic as he continues his court case, the New York Post reported.

This is not the first time that Ramos Artigas has been captured with child pornography. In January 2017, he was convicted of that charge and put on probation for life. But then he violated the conditions of that legal privilege and was sentenced to one year in prison, from which he left in January 2020. Now he could face decades in state prison if convicted, according to the Patterson Times.