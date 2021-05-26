Hispanic police officers sue their superiors: they sent an officer to be raped during a sting operation

A Texas police officer was dispatched as an undercover agent to being “raped” by a sex offender, according to a multiple lawsuit filed Monday in federal court.

Liz Gomez, Marissa Sanchez, Felecia Mckinney and the activist Jacqueline Aluotto, They filed a federal lawsuit against their superiors in Harris County for sexual harassment and assault, as well as violation of equal gender protection. Sheriff Alan Rosen, Deputy Chris Gore and Shane Rigdon, are the defendants.

The officers say they were forced to wear fitted dresses. In addition, Rosen’s office set up undercover sex trafficking operations, which they served as a pretext to hold parties with high amounts of alcohol and in which there were non-consensual approaches.

At another point, Gore licked and touched the Hispanic cops. Supposedly, Mckinney was sent to a massage parlor to be raped by a sex criminal before she could direct her colleagues to arrest him.

Gómez and Sánchez accuse Gore of touching them and lying on top of them while getting turned on during covert operations.

The 40-page lawsuit describes dire moments labeled as “The slaughtered lamb”, in relation to the officer who was sent to be sexually assaulted.

In August 2019, McKinney was sent undercover to the massage parlor, with the instruction not to notify her colleagues until she was attacked.

“McKinney was ordered to make an appointment at the sex offender’s establishment,” the lawsuit read. “During the date she was penetrated and everything was planned.”

“She was forced to let that happen on the orders of her superiors,” adds the lawsuit, which indicates there was enough evidence to arrest the suspect.

After the raid, McKinney was ignored by her superiors and had to go to a sexual assault medical exam herself.

The lawsuit also notes that Rosen’s office planned a bogus singles party in which the officers were appointed to arrest sex traffickers, yet at those parties a large amount of alcohol was consumed and the superiors of the police officers kissed and forced them. to make them dances.

Hispanic police officers had no training in covert operations.

“Young officers were singled out for black ops for their work, but they were molested and traumatized by their drunken male superiors for their own sexual satisfaction,” specify the complaint.

Lawsuit: Harris County Constable’s office conducted trafficking stings in the form of fake bachelor parties at which female deputies were dressed as prostitutes, plied w / alcohol, and sexually assaulted by male superiors – in the name of nabbing Johns.https: // t. co / g598u0esDm pic.twitter.com/lEbdQvFRAz – Peter Bonilla (@pebonilla) May 24, 2021

Attorney Cordt Akers said it was one of the most outrageous sexual violence transgressions he has ever seen.

Liz Gomez, who led the lawsuit, said Gore personally designated her for undercover operations despite her lack of experience.

The Hispanic woman assured that she was continuously subjected to sexual harassment, non-consensual groping, kissing, approaching, and sexual ridicule.

