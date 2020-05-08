Hispanic police officer coronavirus dies: Timothy De La Fuente, 53, was an agent with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in San Antonio and was assigned as a custodian to the county jail. De La Fuente presented symptoms of coronavirus on Tuesday, April 28 when he left his shift in prison and reported it to his superiors, but two days later he died at home. Authorities will give De La Fuente a funeral with all the honors as his bosses believe that the Hispanic police officer died in the line of duty because he may have contracted the virus at work.

De La Fuente, 53, was assigned as a guard at the Bexar County Jail in San Antonio, Texas, and had 27 years of service with the corporation, always serving as inmate control, as reported by the BCSO office in a Press release.

Officer De La Fuente passed away on Thursday, April 30, and the corporation withheld the information until his family was informed and funeral services were arranged in his honor.

Until now, the BCSO authorities do not know in which context the agent acquired the coronavirus, however, the officer never stopped attending his duties at the Bexar County Jail until he developed symptoms just Tuesday, April 28, last.

Javier Salazar, Bexar County Sheriff, reported that Officer De La Fuente will receive a funeral as a fallen officer in the line of duty because he did not miss work after the state of Texas declared its first official case of coronavirus, March 4, 2020, in Fort Bend County southwest of the greater Houston area.

According to Salazar, De La Fuente reported to work on April 28 and when he entered his shift he did not report having symptoms of coronavirus.

Timothy De La Fuente, when leaving his workday, began to feel ill and informed his superiors who took note of the officer’s condition.

On Wednesday, April 29, officer De La Fuente informed his superiors that his situation continued to deteriorate. By Thursday, April 30, he told his wife to get him an appointment with a doctor to review it because he felt very bad.

The wife made the appointment and told her husband who excused herself saying that she would go to the bathroom of the house preparing to go to the doctor.

However, the wife noticed that it took a long time for the man to get out of the bathroom and opened the door to see what was going on.

That’s when he found him lying on the floor and called the San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) emergency number to transport the man to a hospital.

When SAFD paramedics arrived at the scene, they could no longer do anything for Timothy De La Fuente, who had just died.

