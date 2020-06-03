Chronicle: Hispanic pays the price for making love with those who shouldn’t. She discovered some pills from her partner and was puzzled to know what they were for. Knowingly, he exposed his wife to a fearsome disease.

Bryan Rivas Vargas, 29, met a woman he really liked. He immediately did everything he could to try to conquer her.

He knew that with details and nice words sooner or later he would have to fall at his feet and so it happened.

Soon they began to go out and when they least felt it they were already in bed in privacy.

After a series of “love” encounters, the woman became pregnant with Bryan and so far everything was going well.

Suddenly she made a find that stole his peace. He found a bottle of pills. When reviewing them, he realized that it was ATRIPLA and they were in the name of his new partner.

Surely he did a Google search and soon discovered that it was a special medicine to treat the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

HIV is the virus that produces the fearsome disease known as AIDS and that has claimed thousands of lives around the world since it became known several decades ago.

The woman confronted him. I guess he wanted to hear that they weren’t his, that they belonged to someone else, but it didn’t.

Bryan confessed to him that he had been infected for several years and that he had chosen not to tell her, for fear of losing her.

The frustrated, anguished and even angry woman, feelings that I don’t blame her, immediately called 911 to report the father of the baby she was carrying.

When the police arrived at the couple’s home in the city of Nashville, Tennessee, they questioned the subject and he told them the truth.

And it is that everything indicates that the individual had absolute knowledge of his health situation since long before he met the future mother of his little one.

Bryan Rivas was arrested on charges of knowingly and seriously exposing another person, representing a crime in the United States.

I am glad that this is somewhat penalized, since no patient should expose others to the same penalties.

Obviously it is different when a condition is ignored, but knowingly, the law has to punish whoever.

In Bryan’s case, he was held in the local prison, where a state judge bailed him $ 7,500.

However, when they were about to pay it, the agents of the Immigration and Customs Control Service (ICE) placed a retention known as como hold ’, for which he could not recover his freedom, since he now faces a deportation process.

Despite the continuous calls that health experts make to the community to refrain from maintaining a promiscuous life, there are plenty who ignore them.