Hispanic music teacher accused of abusing a child, his student in New Jersey



Fernando Valladares.

Photo: Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office / Courtesy

Fernando Valladares, a music teacher in New Jersey, was arrested and charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a pre-adolescent victim, Bergen County prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday.

The police received information that Professor Valladares, a married resident of Kearny, had had a inappropriate sexual behavior with a boy she was teaching in Lyndhurst town.

Authorities investigated and determined that Valladares, 57, had allegedly done this in multiple times while giving music lessons to his victim.

Valladares was arrested on Tuesday and accused of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He was held in the Bergen County Jail pending his first court appearance, Pix11 reported.