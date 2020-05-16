Gunshot attack: Gilbert González was arrested and charged with attacking a fellow Hispanic in Houston after following him, by car, through several streets in a neighborhood in the southwest of the city. The Violent Crimes Division of the Houston Police Department detained González after several days of investigation into a strange crime for which the motive is unknown until now. A girl who was with the victim told the details of the attack to the authorities and her testimony was the key piece to arrest the aggressor, who is already in jail although he refused to reveal why he did it.

González, 34, was detained by agents of the Violent Crime Division of the Houston Police Department (HPD) accused of having gunned down Carlos Guevara, 33, whom he left ill wounded by several shots in what was a strange incident in the Sharpstown neighborhood in the southwest of the metropolitan area.

According to HPD research, consulted by Hispanic World In Texas, at 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, a woman arrived at 6630 Harbor Town Drive, an apartment building next to a golf course, and in a panic asked for help for a man who was going with her. in the car.

Neighbors called the Houston Fire Department (HFD) to help the man, and paramedics who arrived found a Hispanic man who was shot to death, and so they rushed to a local hospital and asked to be rescued. presence of HPD agents.

However, when the officers arrived at the scene the scared girl had left the place and it took several days for them to locate her to figure out what had happened.

In their investigation, the officers interviewed the woman who was with the wounded man, whom they identified as Guevara, who told them about the succession of events that ended with gunshots.

According to the statement of the woman, whose name will not be revealed to avoid retaliation, she said that she and Guevara were walking around the city when around 11:00 at night they noticed that a car was following them.

Despite the fact that they drove through several streets in the southwest of the city, the car kept going behind them and thus followed them for 30 minutes. However, the couple did not give importance to the car.

At one point the couple stopped at the corner of I-59 and Bellaire Boulevard when the light hit them high with a red light.

It was then that the car that followed them blocked their way, a Hispanic man got out and aimed a gun at Guevara and shot him several times.

Then the attacker got in his car and escaped through the streets of the neighborhood at full speed.