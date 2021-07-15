Hispanic / Latino Communities Lead Telehealth Visits for Mental Health Services During COVID-19

While telehealth helped close some gaps, data included in Anthem’s State of the Nation’s Mental Health report showed significant differences between communities of color.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 14, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – The Hispanic / Latino community was the most engaged in telehealth visits for mental health in 2020, adopting the technology more than any other ethnic or racial group, according to a new analysis of Medicaid members in 14 states as part of a special Anthem, Inc. State of the Nation’s Mental Health report on the state of the nation’s mental health from Anthem, Inc. for National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month.

Telehealth was a good thing during the pandemic and a strong alternative to seeing doctors and counselors in person. Telehealth visits, either by video or by phone, for people with an existing mental health condition, increased significantly during the height of the pandemic. Visits that started in the single digits before COVID-19 accounted for 49 percent of all Medicaid mental health visits during a six-month period in 2020. Telehealth regulations lifted during COVID-19 have helped eliminate the barriers that people may have experienced in accessing telehealth.

The overall gaps in obtaining mental health care between races and ethnicities remained essentially the same before and during COVID. A higher percentage of Hispanics-Latinos were already receiving in-person mental health or telehealth visits prior to COVID-19. By significantly increasing the number of people using telehealth, COVID-19 may have driven a wider adoption of telehealth for mental health conditions, especially among Hispanics / Latinos. In fact, during COVID-19, nearly 40 percent of Hispanic / Latino members had a telehealth visit, while white members had 34 percent, Asian members had 33 percent, and black members had 28 percent. .

While telehealth boosted visits during COVID-19, it did not make up for the dramatic drop in in-person visits for all races and ethnic groups. And there were significant differences between them. In fact, black people had the lowest percentage of combined telehealth and in-person visits – 56 percent – before COVID-19 and held the lowest at 49 percent after COVID-19.

On average, black people had 7 percent fewer mental health visits compared to white people with similar demographic, clinical and socioeconomic backgrounds. The rates are particularly substantial as surveys have indicated that people of color were experiencing more stress and mental health conditions than other populations in 2020 and people of color were disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

“There are likely many reasons behind differences in mental health care visits, including issues that prevent people from seeking care, such as medical injustices and a history of receiving culturally insensitive care,” said the executive director of health for Anthem, Shantanu Agrawal, MD. “Health equity is a key factor for physical and mental well-being. To achieve equity in our health care, we must understand where and why barriers to health exist, and then combine this knowledge with the scale and scope of Anthem to drive change toward a new healthcare system, which puts equity at the center. “

Historically, major depression and anxiety are underdiagnosed at 32 to 40 percent lower rates in Black and Hispanic / Latino communities, according to the BCBS Health Index. The American Psychological Association says that lower diagnosis rates are likely due to a provider’s lack of understanding of cultural differences, stigma around diagnosis or treatment, and barriers to obtaining care.

For Medicaid members with an existing mental health diagnosis, the most common telehealth diagnoses were anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder, according to the State of the Nation’s Mental Health special report. High blood pressure was in the top five diagnoses for Black, Asian, and Hispanic / Latino people, while high cholesterol was one of the top five medical diagnoses for Hispanic / Latino and Asian people. Opioid use disorder was one of the top five diagnoses for white people, while severe back pain was one of the top diagnoses for black people. This data reinforces that mental health and physical health are connected and that improving one can help the other.

“While telehealth was not a panacea to eliminate health equity gaps, it helped boost connectivity for all and made Internet visits possible when COVID temporarily closed the doors of medical offices, allowing care continued to provide a semblance of normalcy, “Agrawal said. “This study is a key reminder that technology alone will not be enough to bridge this gap and that the bridge may not be the same for everyone. However, it may be the connector that certain communities or geographic areas need. Clearly, the results during the pandemic would have been much worse without telehealth. “

Interestingly, members used telehealth and in-person mental health services in similar ways, whether they lived in an urban or rural area.

Anthem will continue to develop the following efforts to help close the gaps for everyone who considers your specific needs. Some of these efforts include:

Social drivers of health benefits that can help improve health equity for physical and mental health.

Peer programs, like those offered by Anthem and Beacon, can also help build trust by connecting members with someone who has had the same experience.

Educational and informational efforts that involve connections to trusted sources, such as churches and even barber shops, have been shown to have a greater impact on community acceptance of health services.

Continuing Medical Education programs, such as mydiversepatients.com, that educate physicians about prejudices and cultures different from their own, and go a long way toward creating stronger, more trusting, and culturally responsive relationships between physicians and patients.

Anthem supports making permanent many of the telehealth policy changes that have occurred during COVID, beyond the public health emergency. These include legislative and regulatory policies that:

Allow consumers to see doctors or clinicians from home.

Allowing properly licensed providers to provide services across state lines, and

Eliminate pre-COVID-19 policies that prohibited prescription of drugs through telehealth.

About the study

The study is based on an analysis of claims from Medicaid members who had existing mental health diagnoses, including bipolar disorder, severe depression and anxiety, and substance use disorder. Mental health visits are defined as office visits for the assessment and management of mental health conditions through telehealth, including video or telephone, or in person.

Members were between the ages of 18 and 64 with a pre-COVID mental health diagnosis based on at least two medical claims. Members were compared over two six-month study periods: the pre-COVID period from March 1, 2019 to August 31, 2019 and the COVID period from March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020. The data they were adjusted for age, gender, socioeconomic status, rurality, state of residence, Elixhauser comorbidity index score, previous health conditions, and use of medical care.

