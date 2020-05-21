He kills his ex-girlfriend: Cristian Morales, 27, was accused of having killed Abigaíl Manríquez, 26 at the time of death, with whom he had “an intimate relationship” but the woman abandoned him. According to the Dallas Police Department, in Texas, Morales murdered his girlfriend in front of his two young children and his new boyfriend, who was also wounded by several bullets. The man gave himself up after long minutes of tension as he barricaded himself inside the woman’s house with the little ones and the boyfriend as hostages. The children are already in the custody of the authorities.

Morales, 27, was detained by officers from the Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Division (DPD) on the night of Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after several minutes of tension as the man He locked himself armed in his victim’s house, with the woman’s two children and the new boyfriend, until he decided to turn himself in.

According to the DPD report, consulted by Hispanic World In Texas, on Tuesday, May 19 at 8:08 p.m., the corporation’s emergency center received a call from someone reporting gunshots at the house marked 6238 Belgrade Avenue in the northeast metropolitan area.

The caller, a neighbor, said he thought the person who had fired the shots could still be inside the house because he had not seen anyone running armed down the street.

At the time, the police only had a report of an “active shooting” but the DPD patrolmen who were dispatched to the scene did not know what they would find.

The agents arrived and tried to enter the house, in the neighborhood of Pleasant Grove, designated as that of the shooting. However, they could not get close because a man shouted at them from inside that he was armed and not to come close.

The situation changed radically and DPD patrolmen asked for the assistance of detectives specialized in speaking with people in critical kidnapping situations.

When the first DPD negotiator arrived on the scene, he learned from the neighbors that the armed man was Cristian Morales, the 26-year-old ex-boyfriend of the owner of the house called Abigail Manríquez.

Agents got Morales’s cell phone number and called him. The man responded and said he was armed with a gun and that he had the two children of his ex-girlfriend and his new partner inside.

The negotiator calmed the man down and asked him why he was causing the situation, and Morales replied that he was angry since he had had an “intimate relationship” until a few months ago with the woman who owns the house but now she had another partner.

During the conversation with Morales, the DPD detectives asked him if there were injured people inside the house and the boy answered yes.