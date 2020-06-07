Salary murder: Saúl Galindo-Rodríguez, 24, is accused of killing his employer Gerardo González, owner of a welding business, because he did not pay his salary in full. Galindo-Rodríguez admitted to authorities in Mercedes, Texas, that he hit his boss in the head with a baseball bat but alleges that he was in legitimate defense because they fought over his salary. The man faces the charge of capital murder which is the only crime that is guilty of that charge in a trial with the death penalty.

Galindo-Rodríguez, 24, was detained in the town of Mercedes, Texas, accused of being the alleged perpetrator of capital murder for the death of Gerardo González, 54, in a dispute over the incomplete salary the defendant claimed. his victim.

The legal documents of the case, consulted by Hispanic World in Texas, they detail that the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) detained Galindo-Rodríguez after several days of investigation and establish as the alleged motive for the salary the disagreement that the two men had over the boy’s salary.

On Saturday May 30, 2020 at 11:30 p.m. González called his wife to tell her that he was still working in his welding workshop in the town of Mercedes and a few miles from the border with Mexico. The woman, without worrying, went to sleep.

However, González’s wife woke up in the early morning and noticed that her husband had not gone to sleep. The woman called her cell phone several times and the man did not answer.

The wife calculated that her husband would still be busy or that he might have gone with a friend, so she went back to sleep, annoyed that he had not warned her, but not without much importance.

On Sunday morning the woman woke up and then noticed that her husband had not yet arrived. He called him back on his cell phone and the workshop phone and the man did not answer. Then, between worried and annoyed, the woman went to look for her husband since she had never missed sleep without warning before.

Upon arriving at the welding business, the woman was further scandalized because the lights in the place were on, her husband was not there, neither was his truck, and the man still did not answer the calls.

Then Gonzalez’s wife, already in a panic, called the HCSO emergency number to report what was happening in her husband’s disappearance.

The first HCSO officers who arrived at the scene stated in their report that the place was in disarray, as if there had been a fight, there were several drawers of open office desks and thrown papers.

Some of the most revealing details for the police officers were that there were traces of blood inside the business and that it left a thread that continued towards the street.

There were also a few wood chips next to the first bloodstain.

