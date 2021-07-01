Hispanic in California is formally accused of murdering her three children found unconscious in her home



Agents from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office went to the crime scene where they found three Hispanic children dead in their home.

Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / . / .

Sandra Chico was accused this Wednesday in California of killing her three children, one of them three months old.

Chico, 28, had been arrested on Monday as a person of interest in the case, but it emerged yesterday that she is officially suspected of having murdered her children at a residence in East Los Angeles.

Judge postpones arraignment for next month

Although the woman had her first court appearance on Wednesday, the judge postponed the arraignment against her for next month.

The woman faces three criminal charges of murder and battery that caused the death of a child for each of the deaths.

Bail amount increased to $ 6 million

Bail against the defendant was increased from $ 2 million to $ 6 million, according to the Associated Press report.

“In an instant, three innocent children were taken from us and we are dejected,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in statements quoted by the news agency. “Nothing is more heartbreaking than the tragic betrayal of a father who fails to protect his children,” added Gascón.

Mia Camila, 4 years old; Mason Mateo, 3 years old, and Milan Mateas, 3 months old, were found dead in a room of the house. The mother was with them at the scene when the agents arrived.

According to the arrest report cited by KTLA, another family member called 911 and told authorities that two of the children were not breathing. When emergency teams arrived, they tried to resuscitate the victims without success.

Father of the minors was working when the crime was reported

The children’s father was apparently working when the events occurred.

The minors did not show signs of trauma. The authorities had also not received prior notices of violent or neglectful incidents in the home.

Waiting for autopsy results

Investigators have not yet revealed the causes of the deaths, as they were awaiting autopsy results. Relatives of the woman, however, indicated that she may have suffocated them before attempting to kill herself.

Boy suffered from postpartum depression, according to his mother-in-law

The children’s paternal grandmother told Telemundo that her daughter-in-law was allegedly battling postpartum depression.

“The depression is tremendous, nobody knows what is happening, only the person who is going through it,” said Rosalba Castillo about Chico’s supposed mental state.

“I was going through postpartum depression. They did not give him the help ”, alleged the woman.