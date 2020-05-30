Assassinated immigrant: Gabino Duarte-Gómez, 38, was shot to death by a group of thieves who took the money from the check he had just cashed and with which he supported his family. According to the Homicide Division of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston, thieves and murderers watched and followed their victim before attacking him in broad daylight. “These individuals have done this before and I think they will do it again … so it is important that we capture them,” said Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff, of the horrendous murder.

Now the family of Duarte-Gómez, 38 years old at the time of his death, cries out to the Hispanic community in Houston, Texas, that someone denounce the people who killed him because he was the sole financial supporter of their two children, 14 and 8 years, and from his mother in Mexico.

Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff (HCSO), held a press conference on the morning of Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the corporation’s headquarters where he called the alleged killers a “team of three people, who coordinated to commit this crime. “

According to González, on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Gómez-Duarte arrived at a shopping center to do some shopping at the 5900 Aldine Mail Route in the north of the Houston metropolitan area.

According to authorities, Gómez-Duarte got out of his car and went to a store, but before an African-American man arrived, he approached him armed and demanded the cash that he had just cashed from his work check.

Gomez-Duarte shouted, and then the thief shot him, in front of the eyes of dozens of witnesses, and took the money from him. Wounded, the Hispanic man cried out for help as he bled to death.

However, the man died at the scene before authorities arrived to investigate the case.

Sergeant Brown, a detective with the HCSO Homicide Division, explained to Hispanic World that after two weeks of investigations they were able to discover that Gómez-Duarte was killed to rob him after following him meticulously.

According to the HCSO detective, the man quit his job, the agent will not disclose where as part of the investigation, and he immediately went to an immigrant check cashing business.

Security cameras from various parts of the city revealed that a Ford Expedition van with temporary paper plates had been following him on the streets since he left work. Inside the Ford truck were three people and the car was driven by a woman.

When he got to the check cashing business the van pulled up two places away from his car and they were watching him.

Unaware that they were watching him, Duarte-Gómez got out of his car, exchanged his check for cash, left the business, got in his car and drove back to the street. Behind him was the Ford Expedition pickup truck following a short distance.