Hundreds of Hispanic healthcare workers fight coronavirus in New York. Many of these “heroes” came from Latin American and Caribbean countries. Today they are a vital part of a bitter chapter where death multiplies like never before, in the cold and congested emergency rooms of NYC.

“Stay at home”, the health prevention order to put retaining walls to the coronavirus, has obviously been a meaningless message to thousands of essential workers, which operate 24 hours in the corridors of public and private hospital centers in New York City, the world epicenter of the pandemic.

The powerful infectious outbreak, It continues to strike a painful thrust in the five boroughs of the Big Apple since its appearance on March 1. But for health workers and their families, the challenge has been threefold: save lives, expose yourself like no one for hours to COVID-19, and take extreme hygiene measures to protect your family.

Many of these “heroes”, they came from Latin American and Caribbean countries, others were born here and achieved the desire of their immigrant families to see them become health professionals, that they are a vital part in a historical moment where crying and death multiply like never before, in the cold and congested emergency rooms.

In the more than 80 hospitals in the Big Apple, without counting community health centers and hundreds of primary care units, at this moment, thousands of workers are putting their shoulders and souls, to try to contain as much as possible the devastating effects of a virus that took hold in Hispanic families.

“The work of all of us who clean up is important here, so that the doctors can be comfortable in their area. Not to mention the nursing staff who have to care for up to 20 patients at the same time“, He says Lucy Paz, a Nicaraguan maintenance worker from a Hospital in Queens, the New York county most “hurt” by the pandemic.

The most painful for Osbin Alvarado, 32, a Guatemalan-born family medicine doctor, It has been the high frequency with which he has had to communicate, by telephone, with relatives of mortal victims of the coronavirus, to give him the worst news that exists in the hospital act: “His mother, father, brother, grandfather or son has passed away.”

The Central American works as a resident at the Bronx Health Care, has experienced the ups and downs of the pandemic in New York City. And he has had to do that many times “Difficult call”, since COVID-19 began to punish New Yorkers.

“Although we are prepared, so that the evolution of the patients is not always satisfactory, in this case, from the beginning we experience a very high mortality rate. This implies a very different emotional scheme. Mourners cannot dismiss their relatives in a normal way ”, reviewed.

The doctor born in Huehuetenango, reasons that no hospital or medical group in the world was prepared to face the peculiarities of this pandemic.

“When you arrive at the consultation, you know that you are going to fight a different battle, with each patient. It is unpredictable, even for science, how COVID-19 will act. There are patients who come with acute respiratory symptoms and overcome it. Others only have fever and unfortunately die”, Reviewed.

