Hispanic found her nephew brutally murdered in NYCHA apartment in Brooklyn



NYPD is investigating the case.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

Alex Colón, a 25-year-old, was found dead with stab wounds inside his room at his NYCHA building in Brooklyn.

The body of the victim was discovered by his aunt inside the apartment they shared in the Cypress Hills public housing complex on Fountain Ave near Blake Ave, East New York, when the unidentified woman returned home shortly before 9:20 p.m. Monday, the Daily News reported.

Columbus was face down on the bedroom floor. They cut his throat and stabbed him in the back, said the police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been available and no arrests have been announced. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.