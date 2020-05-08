An Hispanic from Albuquerque found $ 135,000 next to an ATM and called the police. Jose Nuñez was going to buy socks for his grandfather and discovered something that changed his day. He went to an ATM and found $ 135,000 … but he did the unthinkable!

Jose Nuñez is a freshman college student who lives at home and helps his parents care for his two younger brothers, his family is humble and he has never seen much money together. His dream is to work as a crime scene investigator.

Nuñez’s parents emigrated from Mexico in the late 1990s. They worked in agricultural fields collecting onions. Her father also spent years working as a dishwasher, cook and in construction. Now the family operates a small mattress sales business.

Last weekend, the 19-year-old boy was going to make a payment to an ATM machine after helping his grandfather find the socks the old man needed online. He couldn’t find them in stores, and the grandson got the ones he wanted online, according to CNN.

Nuñez, 19, only needed to deposit money into his bank account to make the purchase online. When he tried, he made a surprising discovery, and what he did next earned him praise and a little fame in New Mexico’s most populous city.

Nuñez drove to an ATM outside a Wells Fargo bank branch on Sunday morning just two minutes from his Albuquerque home to make his deposit.

When he approached his truck to the ATM, he saw a clear plastic bag on the ground. It was a “one-foot stack” of $ 50 and $ 20 bills, he said.

“Not know what to do. I was dreaming, ”Nuñez told CNN. “I was in shock. I was just thinking: ‘What should I do? ‘”

The Hispanic never considered keeping the cash, but all kinds of thoughts went through his mind. Was this some kind of trick? Was someone going to stop behind him and kidnap him?

Since it was Sunday and the bank closed, Nuñez called the Albuquerque police. Within five minutes two officers arrived and the teenager handed them the money. Officers counted the cash at the police station, there was $ 135,000!

The police solved the mystery in no time. What happened was that a bank subcontractor who was meant to supply cash to the machine mistakenly left the bag of money where the teenager found it, officer Simon Drobik said.

“This money could have made an incredible difference in his life if he had chosen another path, but he chose the path of integrity and did the right thing,” said Drobik, Albuquerque police spokesman.

Nuñez said that while looking at the cash, waiting for the police to arrive, he could hear the lessons of his parents in his head. For this Hispanic, who comes from a tight-knit Latino family, there was an innate obligation to do the right thing.