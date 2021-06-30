Hispanic forgives his wife who offered a gang member $ 2,000 to kill him

A Hispanic who had to fake his death to put his wife in prison, who paid a hitman to kill him, has said that he forgives the woman, but that he fears that she will continue with the intention of taking his life, once he is released from prison.

And it is that Ramón Sosa, 55, a boxing coach, told The Sun that despite the fact that his wife, María “Lulu”, who is serving her 20-year prison sentence, since 2016, he fears that she wants revenge on him, for having sent her to prison and will try again to end her life.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Sosa recalled the difficult times he experienced when he discovered that his beloved wife, at the time, had hired a hit man to kill him.

Wife offered $ 2,000 to gang member to kill him

According to what was declared by the boxing coach, “Lulu” offered a gang member, identified as “Mundo”, $ 2,000 to kill his wife.

But for the bad luck of the woman, “Mundo” was a friend of her husband, and as a good friend he confessed to Sosa the macabre plans of “Lulu”.

So Ramón did not hesitate and turned to the police for help and gather evidence against his wife so that he could take her to prison.

That is why he contacted agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, for its acronym in English), who helped him fake his own death and be able to take his wife to jail.

Gang member hired to kill him turned out to be his friend

Ramón recalls that it was not easy to find out that his beloved wife was planning to kill him, he even said that at first he thought it was a joke that his friend “Mundo”, the hitman hired by “Lulu”, had made on him.

“When he told me, I didn’t want to believe him. I thought I was just joking, “recalled Ramón, in an interview with the American newspaper

But “Mundo” assured him that it was true, and that even “Lulu”, offered him $ 2,000 to kill him.

“But I knew he was serious when he said, ‘Look, I’ve seen that look in people’s eyes when they want to kill someone, and they were serious. This lady wants to kill you, ‘”Sosa said.

The 55-year-old man recalled that he met Maria, his wife at a nightclub in Houston, Texas, in 2007, she was a personal trainer and the crush came quickly, to the point that soon after they married and in that way she got US citizenship.

Ramón explained that shortly before he found out about the macabre plan to kill him, “Lulu” began spreading falsehoods about him, telling his acquaintances that her husband was an aggressive person and had problems with alcohol.

The relationship did not give for more and “Lulu” filed for divorce from Ramón in 2015, same year the wife hired the gang member to kill him.

“Sleeping with the enemy”

“The moments when I first heard that Lulu wanted me to be killed were surreal. The words were floating in the air for a fraction of a second and when I began to process the message, the words fell into my brain one by one, ”Sosa recalled.

Said he was sleeping with the enemy while planning how to make his wife fall for his macabre plan.

So, With the help of FBI agents, he faked his death.

First they set a trap for María, where the gang member recorded her about the sinister plan, to have proof, then an undercover agent showed her a photo of Ramón’s “corpse”, where he was seen shot in the head and abandoned in a shallow grave.

When the woman saw the photograph she began to laugh as a sign that her chilling plan had succeeded.

“It was creepy. Totally and indescribably chilling (…) That image, to this day, reflects one of the hardest things I have ever done in my life.. The idea of ​​me in a shallow grave in my underwear with a bullet hole in my temple is amazing ”, confessed Ramón.

Woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison

With this evidence, the woman was arrested and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Sosa stated that despite everything that happened, at the hearing he told “Lulu” that he forgave her, although she did not even turn to see him.

But that although she is still in prison paying for her crime, he fears that she will want to take revenge when she gets out of prison and tries to kill him.

