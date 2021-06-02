Hispanic FBI agent charged with attempted murder



FBI agents in a file photo.

Photo: ROBYN BECK / AFP / Getty Images

An agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) faces charges for assassination attempt and other crimes after he wounded with his firearm a man with whom he had an altercation in the subway of Washington, indicated judicial documents released on Tuesday.

Eduardo Valdivia, 37, who was admitted today to the Montgomery County detention center, in the state of Maryland, a neighbor of the US capital, ended up involved on December 15 in an argument with a man with whom he was traveling in the same wagon, according to The Washington Post newspaper.

FBI Agent Eduardo Valdivia Charged In Off-Duty Shooting Of Man On DC Metro https://t.co/j4HI8WbSLc pic.twitter.com/x8Jy8yuneO – WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) June 2, 2021

Valdivia fired after the other passenger approached to fight him and after warning him that he was an FBI agent. The individual, whose identity was not disclosedAfter the incident, he was transferred to a hospital and recovered from his injuries.

The officer was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, reckless conduct and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Valdivia is expected to appear in court this Tuesday, where the conditions of the bond would be set. No date has also been set for his trial.

The agent’s attorney, Robert Bonsib, He has alleged that his client acted in self-defense, by going out of the way of those who have considered Valdivia’s reaction as exaggerated, since it has not been proven that the man who rebuked him was armed or that he had physically assaulted him.

“The Self-defense Law allows you to act in anticipation of aggression to avoid being seriously injured or killed”, the lawyer pointed out to the Post, when referring to the norms in Maryland.

Darrel Robinson, lawyer for the man who was injured by Valdivia – who has been convicted about 15 times in the last ten years, four of them for assaults, including a police officer during an arrest – indicated that he received four gunshot wounds and multiple wounds.