Hispanic Father Drowned Saving His Children in Texas River; 22-year-old woman who joined the rescue also did not survive

A Hispanic father drowned in the Guadalupe River in Texas, saving his children.

The body of Víctor Villanueva, 30, was found dead around 3 p.m. Monday, the day after she jumped into the water to prevent her children from drowning near the FM 1117 bridge.

Two of Villanueva’s sons were swept away by a water hit and the man jumped into the aquifer to rescue them, according to information released by the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman from outside the Villanueva family also jumped into the water to help in the rescue

A 22-year-old woman, identified as Casandra Kendrick, helped Villanueva get the minors to a safe zone, but was also defeated by the force of the water and died while trying to help the Hispanic.

“Relatives told the rescuers that the two children were trapped in the current and the man went after them,” Lt. Javier Luna told People. “The woman decided to help. The man was able to reach one of the children and passed him on to the woman who in turn gave him to someone else, ”Luna continued.

“It was then that he was able to grab the second minor and passed him to the woman who saved him,” added the spokesman for the sheriff’s office. “The man started struggling with the water and the woman went after him. Both plunged into the water and neither returned to the surface, prompting the call to the authorities, “said the officer.

The body of Kendrick, who was with members of his family, was found in the water Sunday night near the town of Seguin, where he lived.

GoFundMe campaign

Villanueva’s relatives raised a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses and those of the surviving family.

A description on the page reads: “He was a wonderful and loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend.”

“Please help us help Norma (her partner) and her sweet babies in this loss, all proceeds will help her with whatever in the midst of this tragic loss,” adds the entry.

“She died saving lives”

A report by meaww indicates that Kendrick’s relatives expressed on Facebook the pain they experience over the young woman’s death.

“She died saving lives,” a relative would have written.

“What a beautiful soul. Now she will be watching over us all ”, reads another of the messages on the net.