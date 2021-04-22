Hispanic father and son found guilty of horrific murder of Nicole Montalvo



Chritopher Otero-Rivera and Ángel Rivera.

Photo: Orlando Police Department / Courtesy

Nicole montalvo She did not come to school for her son one day in 2019. That was the beginning of a horror story that last Tuesday ended with the verdict of justice against her husband and father-in-law.

Chritopher Otero-Rivera and his father, Ángel Rivera, father and son, were convicted of second-degree murder in the 2019 death of Nicole, whose body was buried on their property in the county of Osceola, in central Florida.

Jury finds Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father Angel Rivera GUILTY on all charges in Nicole Montalvo’s murder @ fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/e0Iqd3QPr3 – Holly Bristow FOX 35 (@ FOX35Holly) April 21, 2021

Otero-Rivera and his father were found guilty by a jury of the crimes of “murder in the second degree, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence,” reported the local channel WFTV9.

The verdict was read on Wednesday afternoon, although the sentence will be carried out at a later date.

The prosecutor, Ryan williams, noted that both men are eligible for life imprisonment, which will likely be his recommendation.

The two men were charged in the death of Nicole Montalvo, Otero-Rivera’s wife, who was murdered in 2019 and whose remains were found on the Rivera property.

Protected by their right to remain silent, the defendants in the trial for the murder of #NicoleMontalvo will not testify before the jury. Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father Ángel Rivera claim to be innocent of the charges. #victorberrios #Florida #Univision pic.twitter.com/4Q0ubWEymm – Victor Berrios (@victorberriostv) April 20, 2021

Montalvo, 33, was reported missing in October 2019 after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from school.

His dismembered remains were later found buried on the Rivera property.

Otero-Rivera and Montalvo had a child together, but they were separated.

Williams established in his final arguments that without a reasonable doubt, Hispanics conspired to assassinate Nicole.

A juror in the murder trial of Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father Angel Rivera has been removed for dozing off during the trial. The two men are accused of murdering Christopher’s wife Nicole Montalvo. #WFTV #Osceola pic.twitter.com/AhrcU3MEsK – Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) April 20, 2021

Both the father and the son decided to remain silent during the trial, adhering to their constitutional right. The witnesses offered accounts of the tense relationship that existed between Otero-Rivera and Nicole, for the custody of the minor.

An individual who lived on the Rivera property stated that Otero-Rivera offered him $ 10,000 for killing Nicole. The coroner said for his part that in his career he had never seen such a dismembered body.

With information from EFE

