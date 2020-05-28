Shooting homicide: Víctor Alejandro Godínez, 24, could be sentenced to death for shooting policeman Moisés Sánchez of the Texas Highway Patrol to death. Godínez caused a collision in the city of McAllen and escaped the scene until Sánchez tried to capture him but the boy confronted him with a .357 caliber and gave him two shots. The Hidalgo County Prosecutor’s Office, where the trial is held, asked at trial that the boy be sentenced to death for having taken the life of a law enforcement officer.

Víctor Alejandro Godínez is accused of the gunshot murder of a police officer in Texas and could therefore be sentenced to death.

Godínez, 24, entered the first hearing in court on the morning of Wednesday, May 27, for the murder of highway police officer Moisés Sánchez, of the Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS), on April 6, 2019 in Edinburg, Texas, in Southeast Texas and almost with the border with Mexico.

The legal documents of the case detail that Godínez is accused of capital murder and that according to the Texas State Penal Code, it is the only crime in the state that punishes anyone found guilty in a trial.

Godínez assures that he is innocent despite the fact that there are videos from the body camera of officer Sánchez and his patrol that incriminate him at the right moment when he hits several shots at the highway patrolman.

The trial against him was delayed for more than a year due to the pandemic of the coronavirus that plagues the world since it was scheduled to start in March 2020. However, the judge who is handling the case no longer waited and ordered that the sessions begin. to decide the fate of the accused.

The history, according to the case documents consulted by Hispanic World In Texas, it started on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 8:45 p.m. when someone called the City of McAllen emergency number to report a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of North 10th Street and Freddy Gonzalez. Drive.

Officer Moisés Sánchez, 48, with 20 years of experience in the TxDPS, did not have to answer that emergency call because his job was to patrol the roads of Texas.

However, he realized that he was very close to the crash zone and could be there quickly to assist the people involved in case of injuries.

The officer responded to the emergency center that was a few blocks away and said he was on his way to the scene of the accident, a transcript of his response is in the legal documents of the case.

Upon arriving at the scene of the crash, with injuries, one of the people involved told him that all the accident had been caused by a Hispanic boy and who had just run away from the scene of the crash.