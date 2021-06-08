Hispanic Dunkin ‘Donuts manager mugged and killed in Pennsylvania: $ 20,000 offered for perpetrator information

Christine Lugo is the name of the woman who was murdered when she came to work, where he worked as manager of a Dunkin ‘Donuts establishment, north of Philadelphia.

The local Police Department announced that the events occurred in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, June 5.

RIP 40 year old Christine Lugo, who was killed during an armed robbery at the Dunkin on 5th and Lehigh Saturday morning. Police say she was opening the store when the suspect demanded she handed over money. When he did, he shot her @ 6abc pic.twitter.com/iqcBsqokOU – Beccah Hendrickson (@ Beccah6abc) June 6, 2021

According to the police report, the victim identified as Christine Lugo, 41, was arriving at the store when she was surprised by an armed man who approached her and forced her to enter the store.

Once they were inside the branch, the criminal demanded from the victim the money that was in the establishment’s office.

After getting all the money the thief cowardly shot Christine in the head, taking the life of the Hispanic woman, mother of two daughters.

The police know so far that the assailant and murderer is an African-American man between 30 and 40 years of age, who was wearing a blue hoodie, gray sports pants and gray sports shoes on the day of the events.

The Philadelphia Police Department offers a $ 20,000 reward for any information leading to arrest and conviction of the person involved in the crime.

Lugo’s loved ones and his co-workers honored his memory with posters, candles and balloons outside the Dunkin ‘Donuts establishment where his life was taken from him.

“My mom was a beautiful human being. Cared for everyone. My mother believed in second chances, she believed in third chances, “said Frances Rodríguez, daughter of the victim.

“She was a very special person. It is crazy that someone can come and take the life of a person as if nothing had happened, “said his partner Gilberto Meléndez.

For its part, Dunkin ‘Donuts issued a press release to pronounce on the unfortunate murder of a former manager of one of its branches in Pennsylvania.

MEMORIAL: A large memorial has been built for Christine Lugo, 40 who was shot and killed while working at this Dunkin ‘in North Phila. Howard Sanchez (pic) said his son worked with Lugo. He wants his private armed security company to oversee the store when it reopens. @ 6abc pic.twitter.com/hbXqKLSsNd – George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) June 7, 2021

“We are aware of the tragic incident that occurred at Dunkin ‘restaurant on Lehigh Street in Philadelphia. Everyone at Dunkin ‘is saddened to learn of the death of a restaurant manager, our thoughts are with his family and friends, “the statement cited.

