Hispanic defends her place in rap – El Sol de México

Since her inception in 2012, when she released the EP Mamba negra, the Hispanic singer has championed the place of women in rap. During this decade he has seen with pleasure that more and more female voices are heard on the scene, and although he says there is still a long way to go, he observes more unity and more openness when going on stage.

In 2020, rapper Ana Tijoux was part of the closing of the Festival Time for women in 2020, which brought together thousands of people on the plate of the Zócalo in Mexico City. Two weeks ago, the Oaxacan Mare Warning Lirika joined the most recent album by double Grammy winner Natalia Lafourcade.

For this reason, Hispana believes that, “Mexico has an incredible level, there are several doing very interesting things. Unfortunately, we do not have all that scope, as Missy Elliot did at the time, for example, but that moment will come. I am going very far, I am going here to the Argentine scene, where women are breaking and batting with all the numbers, they are being successful and famous, here we are also going to get to that point ”.

In that country, in recent years figures such as Nicky Nicole have stood out, who in less than three years of career already exceeds 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify, above acclaimed male rappers and hiphoppas such as Alemán (5 million 71 thousand 591 ), Dharius (2 million 275 thousand 681) and the group Santa cartel (4 million 305 thousand 985).

In the last edition of the Lo Nuestro Awards, she was recognized as a Female Revelation Artist; and at last year’s Latin Grammys she was nominated for Best New Artist. His compatriots, Nathy Pelusso and Cazzu, were also nominated in the latter, and each has more than five and eight million listeners on Spotify, respectively.

Hispana believes that this boom, as well as the high sales and presence in international awards ceremonies (the Grammy, the Billboard and the MTV, among others) that have been achieved by female reggaeton artists such as Ivy Quen, Karol G, Becky G or Rosalía, They have been a key piece for Mexican rap to give space to more female voices.

In addition to music, the native of Monclova, Coahuila, combines her activities with motherhood, which since the arrival of her son a year and four months ago, became another of her engines to continue exercising her profession.

“He said ‘no, well, I’m going to have my baby, I’m not going to be able to do anything anymore, I’m going to have to be with him all the time.’ And it is not like that, on the contrary, one should not teach his son, the responsibilities and what is good and bad ”.

And he added: “Beyond what people or society think of yourself, or one like mom, it is important not to forget yourself and realize that you have to keep working, living and, above all, keep being yourself. , which is something very important ”.

Currently Hispana presents a new material, entitled Mujer de fuego, dedicated to empowering women, which includes collaborations with Paty Cantú, Elote el Barbaro, Niña Dioz and Flor de Trap, as well as a small tribute to José Alfredo Jiménez in one of the verses of the subject that gives name to the disc.

“I always put that Mexican in all my projects, that essence of saying I am Mexican and I am proud of where I was born, of my people and of my country. Beyond all the bad things that are going on, I am proud of its people. José Alfredo, what can I tell you, I grew up listening to him at home, he is an important figure, the important figures of our country whenever you have to enhance them as much as you can ”.