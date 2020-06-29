© S. Hermann & F. Richter

It is the second transatlantic sailing trip of the Argentine.

A Argentinian sailor made an 85-day journey to cross the Atlantic Ocean and be reunited with his family in his hometown of Mar del Plata (Argentina) in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The man could well celebrate father’s day with his 90-year-old father.

Juan Manuel Ballestero, 47, departed on March 24, 2020 from the island of Porto Santo, located in the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira, off the coast of the African continent. His goal was to spend with his loved ones the outstanding date.

Almost three months later, Ballestero achieved his mission and last Wednesday June 17 he moored his sailboat ‘Skua’ at the Mar del Plata yacht club. There he had to wait three days to overcome the security protocols that the current health crisis requires.

It was Saturday, June 20, when the man could finally hug his father Carlos, a nonagenarian ex-sailor and go to the family home together, where he must serve 14 days of quarantine. There he also met his mother Nilda, 82 years old.

The “emotion” and “happiness” that the navigator said he felt were advanced thanks to the fact that a businessman from the port and a friend of his paid for a COVID test in a private laboratory, which returned the negative result three days later. This allowed him to complete the isolation at home from his parents.

« Too bad this is in the framework of a cursed pandemic, quarantines and others, but hopefully we all return to normal. Hopefully we will see each other soon ”, the man would say in a private video that he sent to his relatives shortly before arriving in port, according to infobae.

Ballesteros was not inexperienced in crossing the Atlantic. Already in 2011 the Mar del Plata saved the distance between Barcelona and his hometown. Now he assures that he is « finishing ordering » in his head everything that he experienced during this second transoceanic journey.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.